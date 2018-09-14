Delhi cop’s son thrashes woman; arrested after Rajnath intervenes

New Delhi, Sep 14: A day after a video of a young man mercilessly beating a woman went viral, police arrested him from west Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Thursday.

In the video, Tomar is seen dragging the woman and brutally assaulting her. Another complaint was received from a woman alleging that her male friend, Tomar, showed the video to her -- in which he was seen assaulting the woman -- and threatened her that she will meet the same consequences if she did not listen to him, said a senior police officer.

Subsequently, the woman approached the police on Thursday and a case was registered at Tilak Nagar police station in west Delhi against Tomar, said Monika Bharadwaj, DCP

The woman alleged that the accused started beating her when she told him that she will file a complaint with the police, he said.

The arrest took place hours after Home Minister Rajnath Singh directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take necessary action.

Following the incident, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take necessary action on a video where a man is purportedly seen severely beating up a woman.

Also Read | Watch: Cop dies after being attacked by under-trial prisoner with spade in MP's Bhind

"I have taken note of a video where a youth has been seen severely beating a woman. I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner over the phone and directed him to take necessary action in this regard," Singh tweeted.

The police have filed a case against the accused under Section 506 and 354 of IPC (punishment for criminal intimidation and assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) after the victim, Jyoti, lodged a complaint against him. The police said the video was shot in Uttam Nagar on September 2.

PTI