New Delhi, Nov 5: The authorities in Delhi have filed 210 cases and arrested 143 people for bursting of crackers between September 28 and November 4, a statement from the government said.

In the same period, 125 cases have been registered and 138 people have been arrested for selling crackers and supplying crackers. A total of 19,702.489 kgs of firecrackers have been seized in this period.

The highest number of cases are booked in Rohini with 53 cases for bursting and selling crackers while 11396.4 kgs of crackers have been seized.

It is followed by Delhi West where 49 cases have been filed violating the Delhi government's ban on sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers.. A total of 917.5 kgs of crackers have been seized in this region.

A total of 335 cases have been filed and 281 people have been arrested for fireworks ban violation.

In September, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a blanket ban on the sale, storage, and use of firecrackers during the Diwali festival. Like last year, the government took the decision owing to the severe pollution levels in the city.

Meanwhile, air pollution levels shot up to dangerous levels in New Delhi on Friday morning after Diwali night. Violating the government's firecracker ban, a barrage of firecrackers exploded in the sky that night to celebrate the festival.

"The overall air quality of Delhi plunged to the upper end of the 'severe' category with additional firework emissions... The share of stubble emissions has peaked today at 36 per cent," said Gufran Beig, the founder-project director of SAFAR.

Delhi's air quality index entered the 'severe' zone Thursday night and continued its upward trend to reach 462 at 12 noon on Friday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Story first published: Friday, November 5, 2021, 18:07 [IST]