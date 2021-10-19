Delhi cops arrest 3 HDFC employees, 9 others for trying to withdraw Rs 5 crore from NRI’s account

New Delhi, Oct 19: The Delhi cops have arrested 12 persons, including three HDFC employees, for allegedly trying to make unauthorised from an NRI account.

DCP (Cyber Cell) KPS Malhotra said that the accused had attempted to withdraw Rs 5 crore by hacking into the account of a prominent NRI who lives in the US. The group made 66 attempts of unauthorized online transactions on the high-value account.

"The accused had fraudulently obtained cheque book, it has been recovered. Mobile phone number identical to that of account holder's US-based phone number was procured by the fraudsters," news agency ANI quotes DCP (Cyber Cell) KPS Malhotra as saying.

The HDFC bank had filed the complaint with the cyber crime following unauthorised and suspicious attempts to transact in certain accounts. "Basis the FIR, police has arrested suspects including bank staff. We have suspended bank staff pending outcome of the investigation. The bank is extending full support to the law enforcement agencies in the investigation," it said in a statement.

Speaking to the Indian Express, KPS Malhotra said that they arrested 12 people based on technical footprints and human intelligence. The cops raided 20 locations after tracking multiple geo-locations across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

"He along with three of his associates gathered information regarding the account. With the help of one woman employee (relationship manager) of HDFC bank, they issued a cheque book of the NRI's account and also got the debt freeze of the account. They promised her Rs 10 lakh and also assured her an insurance business of Rs 15 lakh, a target assigned to her by the bank for appraisal," he added.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 13:11 [IST]