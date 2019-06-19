Delhi cop raps ‘Tera Time Aayega' version to promote road safety

New Delhi, June 19: Sandeep Shahi, a head constable in Delhi traffic police has created a rap song based on Ranveer Singh's track 'Apna Time Aayega' from Gully Boy, urging people to follow traffic rules as he has mastered the art of rapping.

Director Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt rap song 'Apna Time Aayega' became a theme-song-of-sorts with the youth. The film which explored the underground hip hop scene in Mumbai resonated with youngsters from around the country.

Cool rap by Traffic police.



Cc @MumbaiPolice Please spread this video. pic.twitter.com/XEj1YQ7cIl — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) June 18, 2019

In the video, Sahi can be heard singing, "Kaun Bola, Humse Na Ho Payega. Kaun Bola... Sadak ki Suraksha Ki, Jeevan ki raksha ki, helmet ki, seat belt ki, niyam agar apnaega, Jeevan Khushal ban jaega. Baat meri maan, suraksha ko tu jaan, nehi to tera time aayega... (Who said we won't be able to do it. If we follow traffic riles, our lives will be happier. Pay heed to my words, and listen to safety rules or else your time will come.)"

Sahi, who lost his wife Pink Rani in an accident, appeals citizens to wear helmets and seatbelts while travelling and to follow all traffic rules. So, he has decided to inform other citizens about traffic rules and benefits of road safety.

