Delhi CM Kejriwal to meet AP CM Chandrababu Naidu at 9 am today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday at 9 am.

Naidu, who arrived on a two-day visit in Delhi on Monday night, met several leaders from different parties in the Parliament earlier today towards securing a Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh.

The list of party members that Naidu met in the Parliament's central hall are- Sharad Pawar (NCP), Farooq Abdullah (J-K NC), Saugata Roy (TMC), Supriya Sule (NCP), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Congress), Jitender Reddy (TRS), M Veerappa Moily (Congress) and Rajiv Satav (Congress). He also met Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal), Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Shiromani Akali Dal) and Tariq Anwar (NCP).

