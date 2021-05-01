Maharashtra lockdown to be extended; No vaccination for 18-44 age group from May 1

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal extends lockdown for a week, to continue till May 10

New Delhi, May 01: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday extended the COVID-19 lockdown for another week. The national capital is under lockdown till 5 am on Monday, as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) scrambles to contain a fresh wave of infections and a positivity rate that remains over 30 per cent.

Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week."

On Saturday morning, the city recorded over 27,000 new cases and 375 deaths in 24 hours - the 13th straight day with more than 20,000 cases per day. The city's active caseload is now nearly one lakh - more than double the previous high of around 44,000 recorded in mid-November last year.

The surge in COVID-19 cases over the past weeks has brought the city's healthcare system to its knees. Hospitals are overflowing, doctors are traumatised, and medicines and oxygen are in short supply.

On Saturday, eight people died at Delhi's Batra hospital after an 80-minute delay in getting a fresh supply of oxygen. Last week 25 people died at the city's Jaipur Golden Hospital for a similar reason.