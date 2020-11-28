Delhi Chalo: Punjab farmers all set to hold meeting for next course of action today

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Nov 28: Farmer leaders from Punjab has said they would hold a meeting on Saturday to decide the next course of action even as they were in favour of going to Burari to hold an agitation over Centre''s farm bills.

"Several farmer leaders are still on their way to Delhi. We will hold a meeting tomorrow and then take our next decision," said Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakanuda) president Buta Singh Burjgill over the phone.

Another farmer leader, Krantikari Kisan union president Darshan Pal, said they were in the favour of going to Burari as they had given a call for ''Delhi Chalo'' march.

The programme was aimed at going to Delhi and putting pressure on the Centre over the three farm laws, he further said.

Pal said the Burari ground could accommodate a large number of protesters who had come from Punjab, Haryana and other places. On Friday, the Delhi Police allowed protestors to hold their protest at Burari ground.

Meanwhile, several farmers have gathered at Delhi''s border with Haryana in Sonipat district and they will halt for the night there.

"The farmers from Punjab as well as from Haryana will make a night halt inside Haryana territory in Sonipat district, close to the Singhu border," Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni)''s Haryana unit chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said over phone.

It was felt a night halt should be made close to where farmers have gathered since many peasants from Punjab are still on their way and are likely to join them over the next few hours.