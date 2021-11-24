Delhi air quality improves to 'poor' category

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 24: Finally, there is a respite from air pollution in the national capital as the air quality significantly improved from the "very poor" to the "poor" category on Wednesday for the first time in the last 10 days, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR). The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 280 today.

    According to SAFAR estimates updated at 6.30am on Wednesday morning, several areas in the national capital including PUSA, Lodhi Road, IIT-Delhi, Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) and Ayanagar recorded air quality in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 283, 259, 280, 232 and 228 respectively.

    As per SAFAR, AQI between the range of 51 and 100 is considered as 'satisfactory' or 'very good', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 falls under the category of 'poor'. While 300-400 is considered as 'very poor', levels between 401-500 fall under the 'hazardous' category.

    Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will be holding a high-level meeting today to review pollution-related restrictions imposed in the city.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 10:51 [IST]
