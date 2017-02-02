Delhi- Aadhar-enabled biometric attendance devices

New Delhi, Feb 2: Seeking to bring in greater punctuality and record management, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to install 1,348 Aadhar-enabled biometric attendance devices at all its offices, the civic body today said.

"The corporation is getting ready to install Aadhar-enabled biometric attendance system in all its offices. 1,348 devices will be needed for the SDMC HQ (at Civic Centre), zonal offices, schools, health units and offices of the DEMS, horticulture and CSD in each ward," SDMC's Standing Committee Chairman Shailender Singh Monti was quoted as saying in a statement.

He expressed confidence that the new system will "ensure punctuality and help in management of records in a better manner." Monti said the system will be more user-friendly as it will include a tablet-based integrated attendance device with a fingerprint scanner.

"This will be movable and helpful for attendance marking for field employees. The device could be easily connected to the Internet through in build SIM slot with a WIFI option. "The system will enable an employee to register attendance by presenting biometric (fingerprint/iris scan) which will be authenticated online by doing one-to-one match with the biometric stored in the UIDAI database against the employee's Aadhar number," he said.

Mayor Shyam Sharma said "the attendance marking would be possible in any office, where the device would be in use, and location of that office will be reflected in the attendance sheet, so the employees will not be able to mark attendance in back date and mark someone else's attendance." Sharma said this system is being successfully implemented in the schools of Najafgarh Zone.

"150 such devices are working smoothly, hence the new system in the SDMC would be a tried, tested and trusted one. As far as the estimated cost of 1,348 devices is concerned, an amount of Rs 1,33,00,000 will be required," he said. The mayor claimed that the SDMC would be the first local body in Delhi to implement an advanced system of Aadhar-enabled biometric attendance machines in all its offices.

