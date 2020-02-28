  • search
    Delhi: 350 used cartridges recovered from scene of violence

    New Delhi, Feb 28: One in every three victim in the Delhi violence has suffered bullet injuries, investigations have revealed. This clearly indicates that the rioters had access to guns and a top Delhi police source confirmed to OneIndia that criminals had supplied the arms.

    The death toll currently stands at 38 and 29 bodies have been identified. Of the 38, one of them had died to burn injuries, the hospital authorities said. Further it was also found that 82 had bullet injuries.

    The source quoted above said that nearly 300 used cartridges have been recovered from the scene of violence. It has been learnt that petty criminals from the district had stocked weapons. Country made pistols, bullets were stocked and were handed out to the rioters at the time of the violence the police also learnt.

    The police say that it was a well planned operation. The petty criminals were told to source the weapons and stock them. The number of cartridges found at the scene is alarming. This clearly indicates that the rioters had no intention of protesting, but getting on to the streets and killing, the police also said.

    Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 7:46 [IST]
