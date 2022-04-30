YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Defence procurement through govt e-marketplace rises to Rs 15,000 crore in 2021-22

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 30: Procurement orders by Ministry of Defence (MoD) through Government e-Market (GeM) portal have reached an all-time high of Rs 15,047.98 crore for Financial Year 2021-22. It is a jump of more than 250 percent over the last financial year.

    Representational Image

    The GeM was started in August 2016 to revamp the old tender process and bring greater probity and transparency in government procurement through digitisation. In a short span since its inception, the MoD has embraced the digital drive and embarked on this path with absolute resoluteness.

    Despite multiple challenges on ground, the results have been astounding.

    The MoD is committed to contribute significantly to the Government's vision of promoting digitisation and transparency in consonance with Digital India.

    More DEFENCE MINISTRY News  

    Read more about:

    defence ministry

    Story first published: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 15:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X