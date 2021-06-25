Rajnath Singh arrives in Kochi; To review progress of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier

Kochi, June 25: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday arrived in Kerala's Kochi for a day-long visit. The Defence Minister was accompanied by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambhir Singh.

On this day, the Defence Minister will visit the Cochin Shipyard Limited to review the progress of the construction of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier(IAC) there. The Carrier will be christened INS Vikrant on commissioning.

According to release, the Defence Minister will also visit a few important training establishments of the Southern Naval Command and will be briefed on important ongoing training and operational activities being undertaken by the Command.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh had visited the Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka and reviewed the progress of ongoing infrastructure development under 'Project Seabird' on Thursday.

The Defence Minister expressed confidence that the Indian Navy will become one of the top three Navies in the world in the coming years and continue to play a crucial role in protecting the nation.

Hailing the efforts of the Indian Navy for providing humanitarian assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rajnath Singh said it has not only helped the country but also provided assistance to various nations across the world.

"From rescuing stranded Indian nationals from affected countries to ferrying in critical equipment, including oxygen cylinders, from abroad, Indian Navy has worked tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19. It also extended assistance to various countries," Singh had said.