Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves New Delhi on two-day visit to Karwar, Kochi

Kochi, June 24: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Thursday arrive in Kochi on a two-day visit. He will arrive along with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh by a special aircraft at INS Garuda, the Naval air station in Kochi, at 7:30pm.

Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh said, "Leaving New Delhi on a two day visit to Karwar and Kochi. Shall review the ongoing infrastructure development at Karwar and also the progress of construction of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) at Kochi. Looking forward to this visit."

The defence minister will visit the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier at the Cochin Port Trust wharf at 9:45am on Friday and review the progress of the project. Rajnath Singh will later visit various training units of the Southern Naval Command and review projects of the Navy. The union minister will leave for Delhi at 3pm on Friday.

Story first published: Thursday, June 24, 2021, 10:20 [IST]