Defence Expo 2022 postponed due to 'logistical problems’

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 04: Due to logistics problems being experienced by participants, the Defence Expo 2022 has been proposed to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from March 10th till March 14th. The new dates will be communicated in due course.

The event is being organised as one of the largest defence international exhibitions of the world. There has been greater domestic and international interest in this 12th edition of DefExpo, since India relaxed its health protocols owing to the reduction in COVID-19 cases.

The DefExpo-2022 will be held as a hybrid exhibition, with stalls in both physical and virtual realms. This will ensure greater engagement as the exhibitors will be able to cater to both physical and virtual attendees. The Raksha Mantri was briefed that virtual attendee could participate in seminars, interact with the exhibitors & representatives; hold Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings and view product details and supporting videos.

The mega exhibition is being planned in a three-venue format - exhibition at the Helipad Exhibition Center (HEC); Events and Seminars at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Center (MCEC) and live demonstration for the public at Sabarmati Riverfront. Safety protocols such as compulsory wearing of facemask, non-contact interactions, respiratory hygiene etc will be implemented at all venues in line with the prevailing health protocols.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 15:19 [IST]