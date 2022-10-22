Deepotsav 2022: In PM Modi's presence, 18 lakh diyas to create new world record in Ayodhya | Top points

New India is proud of its culture, heritage, and tradition, says UP CM Yogi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ayodhya, Oct 22: The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to light 18 lakh earthen lamps or "diyas" by the the Saryu riverbank in Ayodhya on Sunday, as part of Deepotsav, the Diwali celebrations that will include fireworks, a laser show and the staging of Ramlilas. The government says this will be a new world record.

This is the sixth year of festivities in Ayodhya which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath. Taking to Twitter, Adityanath said, "Shree Ayodhya ji is ready for a grand and divine Deepotsav. All of you are welcome. Jai Shree Ram."

दीपोत्सव, धर्म और सत्य की विजय की ऊर्जा से पूरित एक 'महापर्व' है।



इस अद्भुत, अद्वितीय, अप्रतिम अनुभव के लिए श्री अयोध्या जी पुनः तैयार हैं।🪔 pic.twitter.com/d6pp6wOixX — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 22, 2022

Last year, nearly 9 lakh "diyas" were lit up by volunteers.

Top points on Deepotsav in Ayodhya:

Volunteers have been told to arrange 256 earthen lamps in a square and the distance between two squares will be approximately two to three feet, Deepotsav organisers said.

There will be also Daily laser shows, 3D projection mapping show and fireworks. An aarti of the Saryu river will also be performed on this occasion.

Ramlila will also be staged by cultural troupes from other countries and states. At the Ram Katha park, Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman and Lord Hanuman will be shown descending from a "pushpak vimana". "October 23 being a Sunday will see Ram Lalla wearing a red-pink dress and a new set of dresses is being stitched for Lord Ram and his brothers," said Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the Ram temple here. He said that the chosen colour is regarded as auspicious for Sunday.

Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay said the entire city is ready to welcome people arriving from different parts of the country and world to witness the spectacle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on Sunday to perform a "puja" at the Ram temple. He will also inspect the construction work of the Ram temple and later perform a symbolic coronation of the Lord, according to a statement issued by his office on Saturday.

Around 6.30 pm, the Prime Minister will witness an "aarti" on the banks of the Saryu, which will be followed by the launch of the grand "Deepotsav" celebrations by him, the statement said.

Five animated tableaux and 11 Ramlila tableaux showcasing dance forms from different states will also be presented during the Deepotsav.

Modi will also witness a 3-D holographic projection mapping show at Ram ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, along with a grand musical laser show, the Prime Minister's Office said.

