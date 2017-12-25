"Deeply unsatisfactory": Shashi Tharoor on Kulbhushan Jadhav's reunion with family

Reacting to the meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family, Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor said it is a step forward but the way it unfolded was deeply unsatisfactory.

"They could not touch him, hold him. That was emotional and painful for them," he added.

"It was an unhumanitarian spirit in the way it conducted. At least we know he's alive. Let's accept that something is better than nothing," Tharoor said.

Kulbhushan Jadhav on Monday met his wife and mother at the Pakistan foreign affairs ministry in Islamabad for the first time since his arrest in March last year.

Accompanied by Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh and a Pakistani woman official, TV footage showed Jadhav's mother, Avanti, and wife, Chetankul, entering the main building of the ministry of foreign affairs and the door shutting behind them.

Pakistan foreign office released pictures of Jadhav talking to his wife and mother from behind a glass screen. The communication between them was through a intercom device.

The meeting, which started around 1.35 pm and was expected to last 30 minutes, has ended, the foreign office said. The meeting was held at the foreign ministry's Agha Shahi Block.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)