Deep cleaning, regular sanitisation: Special NDMC team to keep Parliament clean

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 12: The NDMC or New Delhi Municipal Corporation has devised a plan which would involve a 40 member team to sanitise Parliament before and during the monsoon session that begins next week amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

There would be deep cleaning of Parliament whenever there is an adjournment. There would also be regular sanitisation of the entire complex. The first phase of the sanitisation drive has already commenced in and around the complex. The same would be completed by tomorrow.

Further COZVID-19 tests are also being conducted on the parliamentary staff at the 10 centres in the complex. The session would begin on September 14 and continue until October 1.

The NDMC will carry out sanitisation drives thrice on a work day in the House. The drive would be carried out every morning, during breaks and also once the session is adjourned for the day.

In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, there will be no question hour and private members' business during the monsoon session of Parliament, according to a notification issued by the Rajya Sabha secretariat.

From the government, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh called several members of the opposition and explained that scheduling the question hour would be difficult due to the ongoing pandemic. This is because it would require the presence of a large number of officials in Parliament to brief the ministers. Singh assured that the government will try and accommodate the opposition's demand for the Zero Hour to continue, so that urgent matters could be raised by the members.

The notification had said that Zero Hour and other proceedings would however be held as per schedule.

The session of Parliament will be held on a daily basis with no break on the weekends.

Proceedings of both houses will be held on a daily basis. On September 14 Lok Sabha be held from 9 am to 1 pm, while in the Rajya Sabha, it would be from 3 pm to 7 pm.

After September 14, Rajya Sabha will sit in the first half from 9 am to 1 pm and Lok Sabha proceedings would be between 3 pm and 7 pm.