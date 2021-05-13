Dead bodies found buried in sand on banks of Ganga in UP's Unnao; Panic ensues among locals

UP police launches probe into visit of Thai woman, 7 days after her death from COVID

Lucknow, May 13: Four days after dead bodies of suspected Covid patients were seen floating on the Ganga river in eastern UP and Bihar, reports have now been buried in sand at two locations along the Ganga river in Unnao district.

Speaking to ANI, Unnao District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said, "Some people do not burn the bodies but bury them in the sand by the river. After I got information, I have sent officials to the spot. I have asked them to carry out an enquiry and we will take action."

"Our team has found buried bodies in an area far from river. Search being conducted for more bodies in other areas. I've asked team to carry out inquiry. Action will be taken accordingly," said DM.

"Our team has found buried bodies in an area far from river. Search being conducted for more bodies in other areas. I've asked team to carry out inquiry. Action will be taken accordingly," said DM (12.05) pic.twitter.com/qFT1tpfsjH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 13, 2021

It may be recalled that on Monday, scores of dead bodies had been washed up on the banks of Ganga in Ghazipur and Ballia districts. Bodies were also found in Buxar in Bihar.

Visuals from the two locations show buried bodies with locals looking on. Incidentally, most of the bodies were wrapped in a saffron cloth. However, there was no confirmation if these bodies were of Covid patients.

Meanwhile, there is panic among the locals after it was found that bodies were being buried in sand on the banks of the river.

Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 10:56 [IST]