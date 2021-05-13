YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dead bodies found buried in sand on banks of Ganga in UP's Unnao; Panic ensues among locals

    By
    |

    Lucknow, May 13: Four days after dead bodies of suspected Covid patients were seen floating on the Ganga river in eastern UP and Bihar, reports have now been buried in sand at two locations along the Ganga river in Unnao district.

    Speaking to ANI, Unnao District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said, "Some people do not burn the bodies but bury them in the sand by the river. After I got information, I have sent officials to the spot. I have asked them to carry out an enquiry and we will take action."

    Dead bodies found buried in sand on banks of Ganga in UPs Unnao; Panic ensues among locals

    "Our team has found buried bodies in an area far from river. Search being conducted for more bodies in other areas. I've asked team to carry out inquiry. Action will be taken accordingly," said DM.

    It may be recalled that on Monday, scores of dead bodies had been washed up on the banks of Ganga in Ghazipur and Ballia districts. Bodies were also found in Buxar in Bihar.

    Bodies in river create panic in India: Does COVID-19 spread through water?Bodies in river create panic in India: Does COVID-19 spread through water?

    Visuals from the two locations show buried bodies with locals looking on. Incidentally, most of the bodies were wrapped in a saffron cloth. However, there was no confirmation if these bodies were of Covid patients.

    Meanwhile, there is panic among the locals after it was found that bodies were being buried in sand on the banks of the river.

    More UTTAR PRADESH News  

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh coronavirus

    Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 10:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 13, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X