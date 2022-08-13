India
    DD National to air 75 episodes on great heroes of India's freedom struggle from Aug 14

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Aug 13: Doordarshan will telecast a mega historical show titled "Swaraj- Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha" in Hindi from August 14 on DD National channel.

    DD National to air 75 episodes on great heroes of Indias freedom struggle from Aug 14

    The programme will also be aired in several regional languages for telecast on the regional network of Doordarshan from August 20. Doordarshan Jaipur head Satish Depal told reporters on Saturday that many unheard stories of the sacrifices of great heroes of the freedom struggle have been depicted in the show.

    He said 75 episodes will be telecast every Sunday from 9 pm to 10 pm. He informed that the programme will be telecast in regional languages from August 20 on regional channels of Doordarshan.

    It will be broadcast in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Oriya, Bengali and Assamese languages.

