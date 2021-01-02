YouTube
    DCGI panel calls Bharat Biotech officials to meet over Covaxin vaccine today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 02: A committee of experts assessing the coronavirus vaccines has called Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech for a meeting on Saturday, a day after the firm was asked to present more data on its 'Covaxin' to get the go-ahead, a top source said.

    Representational Image

    Earlier, the panel recommended emergency licensure for the Serum Institute of India's 'Covishield' vaccine, making it the first in India to secure approval for emergency use.

    However, nod of the Durg Controller General of India is, however, awaited on the recommendation.

    On Friday, the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had held that the data provided by Bharat Biotech for its coronavirus vaccine was not sufficient for the grant of approval for emergency use and sought more information.

      Vaccines to be provided for free across India, says health min | Oneindia News

      The Pune-based Serum Institute has partnered with Oxford-AstraZeneca for conducting clinical trials and manufacturing 'Covishield' while Bharat Biotech has collaborated with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for 'Covaxin'.

      Story first published: Saturday, January 2, 2021, 16:22 [IST]
