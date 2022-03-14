Days after results, Swami Prasad Maurya alleges foul play with EVM votes

YouTube
    Lucknow, Mar 14: Former state minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit BJP before recent elections and joined SP, on Monday alleged foul play in the election, saying some "big game" took place after the voting.

    "In ballot paper voting SP got victory on 304 seats and BJP on 99 only. But in the EVM voting BJP won elections. This means some big game took place," Maurya said in a tweet in Hindi.

    Maurya had contested from Fazil Nagar seat and lost to the BJP's Surendra Kumar Kushwaha by over 45,000 votes. The former secured 71,015 votes while the latter got 116029.

    Meanwhile, there is a speculation that Maurya might be fielded by SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal (Mainpuri) seat after he resigns from there. Nonetheless, there has been no confirmation from the party on it.

    In the recently-concluded elections, BJP retained the power in the state by winning 255 seats, while its allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) won a total of 18 seats.

    SP emerged as the main opposition party winning 111 seats. Its allies, SBSP and RLD, together, won 14 seats. PTI

    Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 18:32 [IST]
