Day not far when UP will be identified as most modern state: PM Modi in Shahjahanpur

    New Delhi, Dec 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. The 594-km long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

    The inspiration behind the expressway is the vision of the Prime Minister to provide fast paced connectivity across the country, the PMO said.

    While addressing the rally PM Modi said, "I congratulate everyone in Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh & Prayagraj. Over Rs 36,000 cr will be spent on this approx 600-km long expressway. Ganga Expressway will bring new industries in this region."

    "The Expressway will bring numerous jobs and several new opportunities for thousands of youth: PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur"

    "That day is not far when UP will be identified as the most modern state with next-generation infrastructure. The network of expressways in UP, the new airports being built, new rail routes being laid down are bringing several blessings to people of UP simultaneously."

    "Today, work is being done on such projects so that money of people of UP can be saved. So that your money remains in your pocket"

    Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 15:48 [IST]
