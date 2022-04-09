YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Day before booster policy kicks in, price of Covishield cut to Rs 250 from Rs 600

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 09: The prices of Covishield has been slashed from Rs 600 to Rs 250. The decision by Serum Institute of India comes a day before the country begins the precautionary dose for all adults above the age of 18 years.

    Day before booster policy kicks in, price of Covishield cut to Rs 250 from Rs 600

    The announcement was made by Serum Institute of India chairman, Adar Poonawalla. The decision was taken following discussions with the Centre. He had said yesterday that the cost of Covishield would cost Rs 600.

    Poonawalla said in a tweet, " we are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central Government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs.600 to Rs 225 per dose. We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+"

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 15:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X