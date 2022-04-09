Day before booster policy kicks in, price of Covishield cut to Rs 250 from Rs 600

Now, COVID booster shots available for all above 18+ group at private vaccination centres from Apr 10

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 09: The prices of Covishield has been slashed from Rs 600 to Rs 250. The decision by Serum Institute of India comes a day before the country begins the precautionary dose for all adults above the age of 18 years.

The announcement was made by Serum Institute of India chairman, Adar Poonawalla. The decision was taken following discussions with the Centre. He had said yesterday that the cost of Covishield would cost Rs 600.

Poonawalla said in a tweet, " we are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central Government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs.600 to Rs 225 per dose. We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+"

Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 15:51 [IST]