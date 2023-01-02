Fact Check: Unrelated video shared with the claim it is from the recent Mangaluru blast

Tarn Taran terror strike: Terrorist Pannun of SJF hiding in the US reaches out to accused

Child dead in explosion near site of terror attack in J&K’s Rajouri

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 02: One child has died of injuries following an explosion that took place near the site of the firing that had taken place on Sunday.

A police official said that a blast has taken place near the house of the firing incident. Five people have been injured in the blast, while one child died of injuries. The media personnel have requested to be cautious as the agencies continued to clear another IED, the official also added.

The incident took place amidst a massive cordon and search operation following Sunday's attack at Rajouri.

Meanwhile the death count in the terror attack that took place in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday has risen to four. The count climbed to four following the death of one of the injured.

There are nine others who are being treated at hospital and the doctors at the Government Medical College, Rajouri said that the condition of some are critical. Some of those who are very critical have been airlifted to Jammu.

J&K: 3 Civilians killed, 4 others injured in suspected terror attack in Rajouri

The incident took place at Dangri village on Sunday evening. Two terrorists barged into three homes and opened fire. A massive search operation has been launched to nab the terrorists.

The victims have been identified as Satish Kumar, Shiv Pal, Deepak Kumar and Pritam Lal.

This was the second incident of civilian killings in the Rajouri district in the past two weeks. On December 16, two people were killed outside an Army camp.

Gunshots were fired for around 10 minutes on Sunday evening, BJP state president Ravinder Raina said that Pakistan was behind the incident.

On Sunday, a grenade attack was reported from Srinagar in which a civilian was injured.

There was an attempt to throw the grenade on a CRPF vehicle in a crowded area of the MK Chowk. However it missed the target and caused minor splinter injury to a local boy. An operation has been launched to nab the culprit. The police said that the wounded person has been identified as Sameer Ahmed Malla, the son of Manzoor Ahmed. He is a resident of Habak, the police also said.