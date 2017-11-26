Dawood’s sons: One turns maulana, other secretly brought up in Bangalore

Amidst reports of Dawood Ibrahim's son becoming a maulana in Karachi it would be interesting to recall that the don has a secret son being brought up in Bangalore.

The book, " Dial D for Don," written by former CBI joint director, Neeraj Kumar revealed that the don was secretly married to a Bollywood actress. He further reveals in the book that the two had a son together.

In the book, Kumar recounted the sequence of events that led to this. Following the 1993 blasts in Mumbai, several arrests were carried out. One of them picked up for questioning was Ahmad Mansoor. He was close to Dawood for long and handled the syndicate's hawala transactions.

During his interrogation, he told the investigators that Dawood had taken a special fancy for an actress. He secretly married her and the two reportedly have a son who is being brought up in Bangalore. He further revealed that the secret son was raised by the sister of the actress.

OneIndia News