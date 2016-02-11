David Headley confirms ISI hand in fake Indian currency

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Feb 11: In the event of the ongoing deposition by David Headley, India has several questions to ask of Pakistan. Among all the revelations that he made, one interesting one was related to fake Indian currency. He told the court today that he had received fake Indian currency from Major Iqbal thrice.

This is an interesting revelation as the money was given to him by none other than someone who is part of the Pakistan establishment.

Major Iqbal is part of the ISI and he was David Headley's handler during the 26/11 Mumbai attack. This makes it very clear that the Pakistan establishment is directly involved in the circulation of fake currency in India.

Pak establishment's role in fake Indian currency

Fake Indian currency produced in Pakistan is a major money spinner. There is fake Indian currency to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore that is pumped into India every year. While India has repeatedly said that it is the Pakistan's ISI which masterminds this racket there has always been an obvious denial.

However, what Headley says does blow the lid of the ISI's claims. When Headley visited India several times to carry out a reconnaissance of the targets in Mumbai, he was paid money several times by various persons. Today he named Sajid Mir, Major Pasha, Tawwahur Rana and also Major Iqbal who had given him money.

However during the deposition he said that he had been given fake Indian currency on at least three occasions by Major Iqbal. This is quite a revelation as he directly links an officer part of the establishment to the fake Indian currency racket.

In Pakistan it is expected that anyone visiting India has to carry a certain amount of fake Indian currency with them. At times it is the terrorists who bring it in and on other occasions it is the drug mafia.

While circulating fake currency gets the ISI a good amount of money the larger plan is also to disrupt the Indian economy.

