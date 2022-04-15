Daughter-in-law shot at by man for serving breakfast without tea

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Apr 15: A woman was injured when her father-in-law allegedly shot at her from his revolver at their residence in Maharashtra's Thane for apparently not serving breakfast to him, the police said today.

The 42-year-old woman suffered bullet injuries in her abdomen and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city, they said.

Senior inspector Santosh Ghatekar said an offence under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Arms Act have been registered against the accused, Kashinath Pandurang Patil, 76, who is yet to be arrested.

The officer, quoting a complaint filed by another daughter-in law of the accused, said the incident took place at around 11:30 am on Thursday.

The accused allegedly got annoyed when his daughter-in-law did not serve him breakfast along with his morning cup of tea, he said.

"The elderly man pulled out the revolver and shot his daughter-in-law in the abdomen, leaving her seriously injured," the police officer said.

Other family members took her to a hospital nearby for treatment.

The police are investigating if there was any other provocation for the attack, Ghatekar said.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, April 15, 2022, 11:53 [IST]