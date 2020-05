COVID-19: Darul Uloom Deoband cancels annual exams

Vicky Nanjappa

Muzaffarnagar, May 07: Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has cancelled its annual examination due to the coronavirus lockdown, its vice chancellor said on Wednesday.

Students will be promoted on the basis of their half-yearly exams, Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani said.

The largest seminary in Asia has also cancelled its entrance examination held in the last week of May.