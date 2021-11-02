Dabur advertisement featuring lesbian couple pulled down due to intolerance: Justice Chandrachud

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 02: Supreme Court judge, Justice D Y Chandrachud said that it was public intolerance that led to the pulling down of the Dabur advertisement. The ad had featured a lesbian couple celebrating Karwa Chats.

Speaking at an event of the National Legal Services Authority on Empowerment of Women through legal awareness, he said just two days ago all of you would know of the advertisement that a company was required to pull down. I was an advertisement for karwa chauth of a same-sex couple. It had to be withdrawn on the ground of public intolerance.

The advertisement of a fairness bleach brand owned by Dabur was pulled down after the firm faced backlash on the social media and also from Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, Narrotam Mishra. The Home Minister had said that had asked the state police to review the advertisement and added that its portrayal of a lesbian couple performing the ritual was objectionable.

"Our Constitution is a transformative document that sought to remedy the structural inequalities rooted in patriarchy. It has become a powerful tool to secure material entitlements and provide public affirmations of dignity and equality of women," Justice Chandrachud said.

The Supreme Court has recently opened the doors for women to join the armed forces. But how does a woman access the armed forces? How does she become a member of the armed forces? How does she become a judicial officer? So legal awareness has to be spread about these avenues for women to enter the workplace Justice Chandrachud also said.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 10:51 [IST]