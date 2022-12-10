YouTube
    Cyclonic storm Mandous LIVE: Cyclone weakens into depression

    Chennai, Dec 10: Cyclonic storm Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram near Chennai late on Friday influencing moderate to heavy rainfall in coastal Tamil Nadu. "The process of cyclonic storm's landfall has started, it is going on," Head-IMD Regional Meterological Centre, S Balachandran told PTI. Under the influence of the cyclonic storm's passage into land, moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by gale wind was witnessed in several coastal regions.

    Mandous is all set to weaken, following the landfall, to a deep depression and later a depression on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, it had weakened from a severe cyclonic storm to a cyclonic storm. Mandous, pronounced 'man-dous' is an Arabic word and it means treasure box and the name was reportedly picked by the United Arab Emirates. Balachandran earlier told reporters that between Chennai and Puducherry, 12 cyclones have crossed the coast in the past 130 years from 1891 to 2021.

    Catch Live Updates About the Cyclonic storm Mandous:

    3:24 PM, 10 Dec
    A large tree got uprooted in Egmore area of Chennai due to strong winds.
    3:24 PM, 10 Dec
    A large tree uprooted in Nungambakkam area of Chennai due to strong winds. Visuals from 4th Lane Nungambakkam High Road.
    3:23 PM, 10 Dec
    A wall collapsed in T Nagar area of Chennai and caused serious damage to three cars that were parked near it. Nobody was present in the cars at the time of the incident.
    3:22 PM, 10 Dec
    Portion of the 'permanent ramp', that was installed at Marina Beach in Chennai to help differently-abled people, gets damaged in the strong winds and rough sea due to Cyclone Mandous. The ramp was inaugurated on November 27.
    3:22 PM, 10 Dec
    YSRCP leaders, including MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, and local officials in Tirupati visit the Cyclone Mandous affected areas. Some residential areas flooded and trees uprooted after heavy rains hit south coastal Andhra Pradesh.
    3:21 PM, 10 Dec
    Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin distributed flood relief-material and food among Cyclone Mandous affected people in the Kasimedu area of Chennai earlier today.
    3:20 PM, 10 Dec
    Waterlogging near Marina beach in Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Food stalls damaged.
    3:17 PM, 10 Dec
    Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh: Several areas in KVB Puram Mandal such as Kovanur, Thimmasamudram, Rajula Kandiga face overflow of rivers due to heavy rainfall in the region, roads submerged and traffic disrupted.

