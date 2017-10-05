Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, heavy rains likely in Odisha till Oct 10

Posted By: PTI
Bhubaneswar, October 5: Owing to a cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal, parts of Odisha is likely to receive an incessant downpour till October 10,  meteorological has warned.

Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, heavy rains likely in Odisha till Oct 10 (Representative image)
The system is likely to turn into a low pressure area in the next 48 hours, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely in coastal and interior Odisha between October 5 and 9, it said.

The MeT office predicted thunderstorm and lightning in several districts today.

Meanwhile, a few places recorded rainfall today. One or two places in southern coastal Odisha gauged heavy precipitation.

Nimpara gauged 7 cm of rainfall, Rayagada 5 cm, Kotraguda 3 cm, Nischintakoili 3 cm and Turekela 3 cm.

Read more about:

odisha, rains, bay of begal

Story first published: Thursday, October 5, 2017, 18:00 [IST]
