Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, heavy rains likely in Odisha till Oct 10

Bhubaneswar, October 5: Owing to a cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal, parts of Odisha is likely to receive an incessant downpour till October 10, meteorological has warned.

The system is likely to turn into a low pressure area in the next 48 hours, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely in coastal and interior Odisha between October 5 and 9, it said.

The MeT office predicted thunderstorm and lightning in several districts today.

Meanwhile, a few places recorded rainfall today. One or two places in southern coastal Odisha gauged heavy precipitation.

Nimpara gauged 7 cm of rainfall, Rayagada 5 cm, Kotraguda 3 cm, Nischintakoili 3 cm and Turekela 3 cm.

