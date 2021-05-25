Cyclone Yaas: Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers to provide all help in ensuring people's safety

Cyclone Yaas to make landfall near Odisha’s Balasore around Wednesday noon; Flight services may be hit

New Delhi, May 25: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appealed to party workers to provide all assistance in ensuring the safety of the people who would be impacted by Cyclone Yaas.

Cyclonic storm Yaas is likely to make a landfall near Balasore in north Odisha at a speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, around noon on May 26, the Met department had said on Monday.

"#CycloneYaas is moving towards Bengal and Odisha from the Bay of Bengal. I appeal to Congress workers to provide all assistance ensuring safety of those affected," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"The former Congress chief urged people to follow all precautionary measures. A massive evacuation drive has been launched in all low-lying areas and vulnerable storm-surge pockets, following the IMD predicting a tidal surge of 2-4.5 metres during the landfall of Yaas," officials had said.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 9:55 [IST]