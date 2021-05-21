Cyclone Tauktae: Gujarat government begins survey of losses in cyclone-hit areas

Cyclone Yaas: Low-pressure on Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify into storm, strike Odisha coast on May 26

Ahmedabad, May 21: The Gujarat government on Friday initiated a comprehensive survey to assess the impact of cyclone Tauktae and subsequent loss to life and property, including damage to crops, in the affected districts of the state, officials said.

As part of the survey, the local administration in Bhavnagar, Gir-Somnath, Amreli and other districts initiated procedures to disburse financial assistance to those who were shifted to safer places and also to the kin of those who died in various cyclone-related incidents, they said.

"As announced by the government, a comprehensive survey to assess the cyclone's impact and subsequent loss to life and property has been initiated in Bhavnagar district. We are also gathering information about the beneficiaries eligible to get cash doles and compensation against death and injuries," Bhavnagar district collector Gaurang Makwana said.

A similar exercise to assess the damage and losses was also initiated in other districts affected by cyclone Tauktae, which made landfall on Monday night near Una town of Gir-Somnath district. Surendranagar, Botad and Ahmedabad districts in Gujarat were also affected due to the cyclone to some extent.

As per the government data, as many as 79 persons were killed due to the cyclone in Gujarat. The state government had shifted around 2.5 lakh persons to safer places ahead of the cyclone's landfall, and approved a daily cash dole of Rs 100 for each adult and Rs 60 for each child (who were shifted), for a period of seven days.

On Thursday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had visited the cyclone-hit areas in Amreli and Gir-Somnath district and announced compensation for the affected people after conducting a survey of the losses.

To expedite the process of restoring power supply in villages of coastal belt hit by the cyclone, the state government on Friday sent 400 staffers of Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd, a state-owned DISCOM, to Ghogha port of Bhavnagar from Hazira in Surat through Ro-Ro ferry service.

Along with the 400 employees, the Ro-Ro vessel also ferried 40 of their vehicles and pole erection machines which will be used by these staffers to restore electricity in Saurashtra region, said a government release.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-affected districts of Gujarat and announced a package of Rs 1,000 crore to carry out "immediate relief activities".

Later, the Gujarat government approved a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of those who died in various incidents related to cyclone Tauktae. Rupani had also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for those who were injured due to the cyclonic storm. This compensation is in addition to the central government's assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured persons.

