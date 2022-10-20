YouTube
    Cyclone Sitrang: Odisha, Bengal brace for cyclonic storm likely to form by Oct 23

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 20: The low pressure area forming over the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach the Odisha and West Bengal shores by October 23.

    If the storm intensifies into a cyclone, it would be named Sitrang, a name suggested by Thailand.

    Cyclone Sitrang: Odisha, Bengal brace for cyclonic storm likely to form by Oct 23

    "Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during 19th-22nd October 2022. Isolated light rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region during the next two days. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over most parts of northwest and central India," the IMD said.

    The weather department also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from October 22.

    Odisha on alert

    Odisha government asked to ensure the following aspects on a priority basis on receipt of the cyclone warning:

    Sufficient stock of essential medicines for flood-related diseases, water purifying tablets, and anti-snake venom in hospitals at a different levels.

    Sufficient stock of bleaching powder, chlorine tablets, lime powders etc will also be ensured.

    Necessary steps need to be taken for shifting of pregnant women in vulnerable areas to MAA Gruha.

    Pregnant women having an expected date of delivery (EDD) within the next 10 days should be shifted to the nearest Govt. hospital having a safe delivery facility.

    Ensure power backup arrangement in all PHCs, CHCs, DHH, and other Hospitals.
    An action plan to combat cyclones and floods including a control room 24X7, keeping of state rapid response team in readiness, and inter-departmental coordination with SRC, OSDMA, and IMD has also been planned.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12:24 [IST]
    X