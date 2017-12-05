Cyclone Ockhi: High tide expected in Mumbai

High tide is expected in Mumbai at 12:39 PM on Tuesday. Low tide is expected at 6:49 PM, which is seven hours from now.

In the last 24 hours, until 8.30 am on Tuesday, Santa Cruz observatory has recorded 22 mm of rains and Colaba Observatory 23 mm, reported Skymetweather.

Also, Alibag recorded 21 mm, Thane 14 mm, Dahanu 13 mm, Matheran 14 mm, Pune 3 mm, Mahabaleshwar 4 mm and Satara 4 mm rains.

Indian Meteorological Department has forecast that Cyclone Ockhi was about 480 km SSW of Surat at 0530 IST. The cyclone to cross south Gujarat coast by tonight.

