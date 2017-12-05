Cyclone Ockhi: Dos and don’ts during a cyclone

As Cyclone Ockhi makes landfall in Southern India, it brings back bitter memories of the past when mother nature took the mankind to the task. Strong winds have ravaged the city, felling trees, blocking traffic, disrupting flight traffic and damaging lives.

Below is a list of Do's and Don'ts to keep in mind

DO's

Stay indoors during the heavy rains and not allow children to venture out, to swim or play in water bodies and stagnant water.

Strictly avoid any loose and dangling wires from lamp posts.

If you have to drive, do drive carefully.

Switch off the electrical mains in your house.

Keep emergency lights and mobile phones charged. Stock adequate quantities of candles and matches.

Make provisions for children and adults requiring special diets.

Keep medicine special food for babies and children or elders.

Remain calm.

DON'Ts

Avoid being misled by rumours.

Don't leave shelters until informed by the rescue personals.

Don't leave the safer place during a lull, however, minor repairs can be carried out.

Don't touch the loose and dangling wire from a lamp post, it may have an electric current.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority has shared some 'Do's and Don'ts' during the storm, take a look.

