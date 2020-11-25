Cyclone Nivar to hit TN with winds at 145 Kmph; Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi appeals people to stay safe

Cyclone Nivar: Indigo airlines cancel 24 flights to and fro Chennai- Check flight details

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, Nov 25: In a recent development, in view of cyclone Nivar, Indigo airlines has cancelled as many as 24 flights from and to Chennai, Tamil Nadu due to heavy rain caused by Cyclone Nivar. The cyclonic storm, which is expected to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" is all set to make landfall around Puducherry on Wednesday night.

As many as 24 flights (12 arrivals and 12 departures) have been cancelled as heavy rain lashed the city ahead of Cyclone Nivar landfall. Most of them are flights using small aircraft ATR-72. In total 49 flights have been cancelled.

"Forty-nine flights that were scheduled for tomorrow have been cancelled. We will monitor the situation and decide on the further course of action for November 26," said IndiGo.

Cyclone Nivar: Follow these tips to stay safe

Here is the full list of 24 flights that are cancelled to or from Chennai

Cancelled departures

a. 6E7143 to Trichy at 7am

b. 6E7183 to Tuticorin at 8.35am

c. 6E7986 to Hubli at 8.40am

d. 6E7228 to Tuticorin at 11.15am

e. 6E7686 to Kozhikode at 11.25am

f. 6E7185 to Tuticorin at 1pm

g. 6E7232 to Mangalore at 1.45pm

h. 6E6188 to Bengluru at 2.45pm

i. 6E7208 to Vijayawada at 4.30pm

j. 6E516 to Bengaluru at 7pm

k. 6E7942 to Kannur at 7.10pm

l. 6E7215 to Trichy at 8.35pm

Cancelled arrivals

a. 6E7144 from Trchy at 9.55am

b. 6E7184 from Tuticorin at 12.25pm

c. 6E7987 from Hubli at 1.10pm

d. 6E7229 from Tuticorin at 3.20pm

e. 6E7186 from Tuticorin at 4.55pm

f. 6E6189 from Bengaluru at 5.40pm

g. 6E7139 from Mangalore at 6pm

h. 6E7135 from Varanasi at 8.05pm

i. 6E517 from Bengaluru at 10.20pm

j. 6E7151 from Trichy at 11.25pm

k. 6E7943 from Kannur at 11.30pm

Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India has urged passengers to contact the airline for details.

On the other side, SpiceJet and GoAir has also issued an alert saying that the cyclone Nivar might impact flight operations and cancellations will be intimated to passengers through sms/email.