Cyclone Mandous completes landfall, weakens into depression

India

oi-Prakash KL

'Mandous', an Arabic word, means treasure box and the name has been picked by the United Arab Emirates.

Chennai, Dec 10: Cyclonic storm Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram late on Friday influencing moderate to heavy rainfall in coastal Tamil Nadu and weakened into a deep depression on Saturday. Several parts of Chennai are facing heavy rainfall and strong winds after Cyclone Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram.

"Cyclone MANDOUS rear sector has moved into land and the landfall process has been completed. It is very likely to move nearly westnorthwestwards and gradually weaken into a deep depression during next 2 hours and into a depression by noon of 10th December," IMD said in a tweet at 4:48 am.

Mandous, pronounced 'man-dous' is an Arabic word and it means treasure box and the name was reportedly picked by the United Arab Emirates."Cyclone Mandous crossed the coast and is in deep depression and its strength is weakening. It is moving towards the Northwest direction so areas in northwest districts will witness strong winds of 55-65 kmph which will further decrease by evening to 30-40 kmph," a news agency quoted S Balachandran, DDGM, RMC Chennai, as saying.

On the other hand, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has made an appeal to people to avoid going out until Cyclone Mandous weakens. Reports claim that almost 65 trees fell in three hours and motor pumps are being used to remove water stagnation in low-lying areas. Notably, National Disaster Response Force personnel are on standby.

#CycloneMandous | A large tree got uprooted in Egmore area of Chennai due to strong winds. pic.twitter.com/D7xZLQUMDB — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

The government has said that it has taken all the precautionary measures in view of Cyclone Mandous. "The government has taken all the precautionary measures and the officers are regularly monitoring the situation," Tamil Nadu CM Stalin said.

#WATCH | Roads waterlogged in MMDA Colony of Arumbakkam in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rain

#CycloneMandous pic.twitter.com/nW5OuJiFBU — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

Collector has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Sirumalai and Kodaikanal for Saturday. Heavy rains with strong winds were experienced in Puducherry on Friday as cyclone Mandous is expected to cross Puducherry and Sriharikota on Saturday at midnight or morning. The three states given red alerts are Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. Doppler Weather Radar Karaikal and Chennai are monitoring the cyclone.

Tamil Nadu | Cyclonic storm 'Mandous' has affected MMDA Colony of Arumbakkam. Waterlogging seen in low-lying areas due to heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/HU8XLNP7EA — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

As many as 16,000 police personnel and 1,500 Home guards have been deployed here for security, relief and rescue tasks, and a 40-member team of TN State Disaster Response Force, in addition to 12 District Disaster Response Force teams, are on standby, police said.

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) requests all to avoid going out until cyclonic storm 'Mandous' weakens. Almost 65 trees have fallen down in 3 hrs & GCC is taking measures to remove them. Motor pumps are being used to remove water stagnation in low lying saucer shaped areas: GCC pic.twitter.com/va9udmqVDK — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2022

With inputs from agencies