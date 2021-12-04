Cyclone 'Jawad': North coastal Andhra braces up; 11 teams of NDRF and three SDRF on standby

Cyclone Jawad likely to weaken, move northwards during next 12 hours

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 04: The India Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted that the Cyclonic storm 'Jawad' is likely to weaken into a deep depression before making landfall near Puri in Odisha on Sunday.

"As predicted, Cyclone Jawad is moving north-northwest and is centred 230km east of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh & 400km south of Puri, Odisha. Collected cloud mass over north Andhra Pradesh & coastal Odisha districts has led to rain since last evening," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra DGM-IMD told ANI.

"Rainfall activity will increase today in districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and adjoining areas of Visakhapatnam. WB might also experience rain today & tomorrow. Andhra Pradesh will be clear & north Odisha might witness rain on Dec 5," he said.

"There will be a weakening north-northeastwards change in the movement of Cyclone Jawad after evening, along the Odisha coast; till Dec 5, it'll reach Puri area to form a deep depression. Wind speed is expected to be 50-70kmph till Dec 5 afternoon," he added.

In the wake of the cyclone, the Andhra Pradesh government has evacuated 54,000 people from three districts. The cyclone is likely to reach the north coast of the state over the weekend.

Before heading out to the Bay of Bengal, the cyclone will make its landfall in Puri, Odisha. In AP, the rescue team has evacuated 15,755 people from the Srikakulam district, 1,700 from Vizianagaram, and 36,553 from Visakhapatnam.

The Bengal government has issued a warning to the farmers to reap and bind the corn that is still lying in the fields as severe rainfall could damage the crops.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur on December 4 and 5 in several districts of the state, including Kolkata, South and North 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia and Jhargram, the Bengal government said in its alert.

Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 13:30 [IST]