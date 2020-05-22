Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi announces Rs 1,000 crore relief for West Bengal

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, May 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for cyclone-hit West Bengal. This decision by the Prime Minister came after he held an aerial survey on the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan that claimed more than 70 lives on Wednesday.

PM Modi announces Rs 1000 crore immediate relief for cyclone-hit West Bengal | Oneindia News

After the aerial survey, PM Modi was seen holding a review meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and State Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to discuss relief measures.

RBI ramps up economic support amidst coronavirus outbreak

In a video message after reviewing the situation with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and CM Mamata Banerjee in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district, PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of those killed during the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

It is reportedly said that at least 77 people have been killed so far in the state due to the extremely severe cyclone. Large-scale damage to infrastructure, public and private property was also reported from North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts.

PM Modi leaves for West Bengal to assess cyclone impact

"I announce an advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for the state. A detailed survey will be conducted of the damage to agriculture, power and other sectors, besides damage to houses," he said.

"In this time of distress and despair, the entire country and the Centre are with the people of Bengal," he added.