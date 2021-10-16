CWC: Sonia Gandhi likely to continue as interim chief till full fledged party elections take place

New Delhi, Oct 16: Sonia Gandhi is likely to continue as the interim chief of the Congress until the full process of fresh memberships and a full fledged election takes place from the district to national level.

The Congress Working Committee will meet today and is likely to fix the schedule for the long pending organisational elections. This comes in the wake of the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa. Reports suggest that the highest decision making body of the party is likely to give the go ahead for an organisational election for a full time chief rather than an interim poll for the post of president. However it remains to be seen if leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma who are part of a dissenting group called G-23 will give the nod for this decision as they have been asking for internal elections in the party.

The meeting that would be held offline will discuss the political situation with a particular focus on the upcoming elections. The Lakhimpur-Kheri incident too would be discussed at length.

Further the CWC would also back the demands of the Congress delegation which met with President of India, Ramnath Kovind and sought the dismissal of union minister, Ajay Misra. The delegation had also sought for a probe into the incident in which farmers were killed.

However the challenge for the CWC would be the organisational elections. In June last the proposal to hold elections was rejected. The CWC is also likely to discuss Rahul Gandhi with many within the party wanting him to return as the chief of the party.

