  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CWC meet Highlights: Rahul's resignation accepted, Sonia back at helm

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 11: Sonia Gandhi was named interim Congress president on Saturday, returning at the helm after almost 20 months. The announcement was made on Saturday night after Congress Working Committee (CWC) accepted Rahul Gandhi's resignation during its second meeting of the day. A number of leaders, including state chiefs and MPs, backed Rahul Gandhi to continue on the post despite his refusal to reconsider his resignation. However, he did not budge from his stand of quitting as party chief. The CWC then decided to name Sonia Gandhi as the interim party chief.

    File photo of Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi
    File photo of Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi

    Here are the highlights of CWC meet and what transpiredthe entire day to pick New Congress Chief

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:47 AM, 11 Aug
    “The CWC considered the views of PCC presidents, CLP leaders, AICC secretaries and members of parliament. The CWC unanimously resolved that Shri Rahul Gandhi should continue as Congress president, as desired by all who were consulted today, and requested him to accept this decision. However, he declined to withdraw his resignation,” the party said in a statement later. “Consequently, the CWC unanimously resolved to request Sonia Gandhi to take over as interim president pending the election of a regular president by the AICC," it added.
    12:47 AM, 11 Aug
    Congress leader KC Venugopal at the press briefing said the CWC had passed three resolutions at the meeting.
    12:46 AM, 11 Aug
    Senior leader PL Punia said the party would decide on a new chief after internal elections. "We have decided to have Sonia Gandhi as the interim president of the party,” he said. “We will have a full-time president after our internal elections."
    12:45 AM, 11 Aug
    “Sonia Gandhi has the experience and from time to time, we have turned towards her for guidance, so it was only appropriate that she takes over,” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala at a press conference after the meeting ended.
    12:45 AM, 11 Aug
    We asked Sonia Gandhi to take over as Interim President till the CWC conducts the elections for Permanent President, says KC Venigopal.
    12:43 AM, 11 Aug
    Congress Working Committee unanimously resolved that Rahul Gandhi should continue as Congress president and requested him to accept this decision, however, he declined to withdraw his resignation, says Venugopal.
    12:43 AM, 11 Aug
    Congress Working Committee (CWC) unanimously resolved to request Sonia Gandhi to take over as the Interim President, pending the election of a regular president by the AICC, says KC Venugopal in a briefing after CWC meeting.
    10:58 PM, 10 Aug
    It is yet to be made clear if she would be official next president or the interim presiden. But, Ghula Nabi Azad confirmed that "Sonia Gandhi is the new Congress president."
    10:55 PM, 10 Aug
    Sonia Gandhi is the new Congress chief, says Ghulam Nabi Azad.
    10:53 PM, 10 Aug
    CWC meeting ends. Decision on next Congress president is yet to be announced.
    10:53 PM, 10 Aug
    Their (Congress Working Committee) discussion is still going on. I was especially called because a discussion was happening on Jammu and Kashmir, says Rahul Gandhi.
    10:44 PM, 10 Aug
    Sonia Gandhi was asked to be the interim president but she turns down the request. CWC is yet to make up it mind.
    10:28 PM, 10 Aug
    We came to know about problems and Kashmir. Then we stopped the meeting and discussed Kashmir problems. We demand that the Prime Minister make it clear what is going on in Kashmir, says Rahul Gandhi. He said he was called to join discussion on Kashmir issue.
    10:04 PM, 10 Aug
    Veteran leader Mukul Wasnik and former Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, have emerged as the frontrunners for the post, reports News 18.
    9:54 PM, 10 Aug
    The party's top decision-making body will discuss reports of five groups, formed earlier in the day, to scrutinise names of potential successor to Rahul Gandhi. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi recused themselves from the consultation process saying they they cannot be part of it as they have been Congress presidents in the past and would not like the opinion of the party leaders to be influenced in any manner.
    9:39 PM, 10 Aug
    Rahul Gandhi arrives for Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting underway at All India Congress Committee (AICC) office.
    9:27 PM, 10 Aug
    PTI reports: At the crucial meeting, the report of five regional groups formed for wider consultation on the issue will be placed, with sources saying there was a consensus on Rahul Gandhi continuing as party chief. However, Gandhi had in the morning asserted that he would not take back his resignation, after CWC members unanimously urged him to reconsider. As the CWC members met at around 9 pm at the AICC headquarters here, Rahul Gandhi did not initially join the leaders, but sources said he was expected to attend the meeting later.
    9:18 PM, 10 Aug
    Rahul Gandhi, while resigning as the party president on May 25, had asked the CWC to elect a president from outside his family.
    9:17 PM, 10 Aug
    Earlier today, UPA chief Sonia Gandhi and outgoing party head Rahul Gandhi refused to part of the consultation. "We cannot be part of this process," Sonia Gandhi said after she recused herself from the deliberations.
    9:17 PM, 10 Aug
    Doubts still hang whether Rahul Gandhi's resignation would be accepted.
    9:16 PM, 10 Aug
    Milind Deora's name also reportedly doing rounds.
    9:13 PM, 10 Aug
    Sonia Gandhi is present at the meeting.
    9:11 PM, 10 Aug
    Rahul Gandhi not part of the meeting as he had earlier said that he cannot be part of the process of new president selection.
    9:10 PM, 10 Aug
    Priyanka Gandhi's name also being reportedly discussed.
    9:01 PM, 10 Aug
    india today reports that Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia's name are also being considered.
    8:49 PM, 10 Aug
    The northern region group included Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jyotiraditya Scindia and P Chidambaram. The western region group was has leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, A K Antony and Motilal Vora. The group for the southern region included Manmohan Singh, Anand Sharma and Mukul Wasnik.
    8:48 PM, 10 Aug
    The CWC group for the northeast region included top party leaders such as Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat. The group for eastern region included AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, ex-Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi and former Union minister Kumari Selja.
    8:48 PM, 10 Aug
    The CWC decided to have consultations with leaders from across the country and it was divided into five groups for different regions -- northeast, east, north, west and south.
    8:46 PM, 10 Aug
    "There is process of consultation and naturally Rahul ji and myself, we cannot be part of that consultation," Sonia Gandhi told reporters earlier today.
    8:46 PM, 10 Aug
    Earlier today, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday refused to participate in the consultation to pick next party chief.
    READ MORE

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi meeting congress mallikarjun kharge sonia gandhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue