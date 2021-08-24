Cut traffic to work due to Metro work, extend work from home: Karnataka govt to IT firms

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Aug 24: The department of electronics, IT, BT and science and technology has in a letter to the IT companies and parks which are located along the Outer Ring Road said that the work from home facilities can be extended to most employees until December 2022.

This is being done so that traffic could be better managed in the wake ongoing metro work. The letter sent to Nasscom is expected to be circulated to the IT firms. The Metro construction on the ORR from Central Silk Board to KR Puram would begin.

A TOI report while quoting Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) commissioner V Manjula said, " we will revise the advisory as we understand that it may be inadvertently perceived that we are suggesting that they work from home. The idea wasn't that. It was to suggest they encourage employees to use various transport options like buses or cycle-towork that are available."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 12:31 [IST]