‘Curfew extended by 2 weeks, 4-hour relaxation everyday’: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Amritsar, Apr 29: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday, 29 April, announced that the curfew in the state will be extended by two more weeks, though a four-hour relaxation from the lockdown will be granted everyday from 7 am to 11 am.

During the four-hour period, people can come out of their houses and certain shops can open, he said in a video message.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 31,332 on Wednesday. According to the Health Ministry figures, this includes 22,629 active cases, 7,695 recoveries and 1,007 deaths.