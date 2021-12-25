Cannot afford to take risk: Maha govt to HC over prohibiting unvaccinated from using public transport

Curbs in Maharashtra as Omicron emerges as fastest spreading variant

New Delhi, Dec 25: In the wake of the number of Omicron cases rising, the Maharashtra government has effected several curbs.

"The Omicron variant has now emerged as the fastest spreading variant of Covid-19 in the past few days across the world. It has become the dominant variant in the USA and in many countries in Europe.

The state already has recorded 88 (108 reported till Friday night) Omicron cases over the past few days. It is also starting to see an upward trend of Covid-19 cases over the past week with more than 1,000 positive cases being registered every day for the first time in the last two months," the order by Chief Secretary, Debashish Chakrabarty said.

It has become necessary to impose restrictions in the view of the congregations expected due to Christmas and New Year celebrations the order also said.

Maharashtra has the maximum number of Omicron cases (88) followed by Delhi (67). Telangana has reported 38 cases while Tamil Nadu has 34 according to the latest data by the government.

Maharashtra has banned the assembly of more than five people in public places between 9 pm and 6 am. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have imposed a night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am.

Madhya Pradesh and Odisha have imposed fresh restrictions on celebrations of Christmas and New Year. Gujarat extended the duration of night curfew in eight cities by two hours. The night curfew will be in place between 11 pm and 5 am, instead of the earlier 1 am and 5 am.

In Maharashtra, cinemas, restaurants and gyms will operate at 50 per cent capacity and not more than 100 guests will be allowed at weddings in enclosed spaces like banquets and marriage halls. 250 guests can however attend weddings held in open spaces the government has said.

The total number of people cannot exceed 100 in enclosed places for political or religious functions. In the case of open spaces the number of people cannot exceed 250.

Haryana on the other hand said that the number of people in enclosed and open spaces cannot exceed 200 and 300 people respectively. In UP there are curbs on social events such as weddings where the number of people cannot exceed 200. Tamil Nadu is also likely to issue stringent guidelines, following a meeting of Chief Minister, M K Stalin with top health officials.

