Curbing COVID-19, other promises of CM Mamata Bannerjee's manifesto comes to light in first 100 days

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 15: Days after Mamata Banerjee secured a thumping majority in the recently concluded elections and sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, the TMC chief's promises in the manifesto has come to light. In the election manifesto, Mamata Banerjee had made it clear that vaccination and controlling the spread of Coronavirus will be her government's priority and she has already initiated some formidable steps to restrict the unchecked spread of the pandemic.

According to party sources, besides controlling the disease, the chief minister is likely to carry forward the promises made in the manifesto in three different stages -- short-term, middle-term and long-term plans.

COVID vaccination and controlling the spread of SARS-COV2 virus will be the priority of the state government --this was already announced on the day of her oath taking ceremony on May 5.

"She has already taken some steps like suspending the movement of the local trains, closure of bars, restaurants, gyms, cinema halls and shopping malls and restricting the number of people to 50 in any kind of religious and entertainment functions.

"The state government is also thinking of completing the vaccination of all the people of the state in the next six months," a senior government official said.

"However, to complete the mass vaccination drive the state government needs active cooperation of the central government and she has written to the Prime Minister in this regard," the official added.

Party sources indicate that the Mamata Banerjee government is likely to re-introduce and establish a Second Chamber in the State Legislature or the Legislative Council, which will comprise eminent persons, who will play an active role in shaping the State's functions.

Story first published: Saturday, May 15, 2021, 10:57 [IST]