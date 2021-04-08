PM Modi proposes 'Tika Utsav' from April 11 to 14, asks states to check laxity in containing COVID-19

Cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given in India crosses 9.40 crore

New Delhi, Apr 8: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 9.40 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. A total of 9,40,96,689 vaccine doses have been given, according to a provisional report till 8 pm.

These include 89,74,122 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 54,48,206 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 98,09,525 frontline Workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, and 45,41,636 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 2,59,55,762 and 5,20,339 beneficiaries for over 45 years old to 59 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively while 3,74,95,435 and 13,51,664 individuals above 60 years have taken the first and second dose respectively.

"Total 34,73,083 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Thursday, the eighty-third day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 30,81,621 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 3,91,462 beneficiaries received second dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report," the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

he next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1.