CSG reviews progress as positives noticed in India-China military commander talks

New Delhi, July 16: The Indian. Government's high power China Study Group reviewed for nearly two hours the outcomes of the 14.5 hour long talks held by the military commanders of India and China.

The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and other senior officials, including those from the security agencies.

There has been consolidated disengagement at Galwan, Gogra and Fingers 4 and 5 of the Pangong Tso.

There has been substantial easing of tensions following the latest meeting, officials familiar with the development told OneIndia. The talks were positive and we expect complete disengagement at Gogra by this weekend, the official also said.

While the disengagement continues, India is closely monitoring the situation and also verifying the withdrawal through both physical and technical means.

The meeting of the military commanders on Tuesday began at 11.30 and went on for almost 14.5 hours. During the meeting both sides discussed de-escalation at Pangong Tso. The two sides extensively discussed vacating the Finger Complex on the northern side of Pangong lake.

The commanders also discussed additional reduction of troops from the Depsang Bulge, which is north of Galwan Valley. The Indian side insisted that the status quo be restored and the Chinese move back to their side of the Line of Actual Control. India also said that the traditional patrolling routes of the Indian Army should not be blocked.

Further the Indian side also insisted on complete restoration of status quo ante in all areas of eastern Ladakh prior to May 5.

Sources say that more such meetings are on the anvil. The future meetings would discuss the road map for the overall restoration process. Both sides would also discuss restoring tranquility in the region, which has been witnessing tensions off late.