YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Talks between Chinese and Indian militaries reached progress on further disengagement: China

    By PTI
    |

    Beijing, July 15: China on Wednesday said the fourth commander-level talks between Indian and Chinese militaries to ease tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh have achieved "progress" on promoting "further disengagement" of the border troops to de-escalate tensions.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    During the course of the intense and complex negotiations between senior commanders of the two armies that lasted nearly 15 hours, the Indian delegation apprised the Chinese People''s Liberation Army about the "red lines" and conveyed that the onus was largely on China to improve the overall situation in the region, government sources said in New Delhi.

    When asked for an update on Tuesday''s military-level talks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing here that both sides achieved progress for promoting further disengagement of the border troops at the Western Sector of the China-India boundary.

    "Chinese and Indian border troops held the fourth round of commander-level talks on July 14. Building on the common understanding reached at the previous three rounds of commander-level talks and corresponding implementation work, the two sides achieved progress in further disengagement between border troops as well as easing the situation at the western sector of the China-India boundary.

    Discussed India-China border clash with Jaishankar, we speak 'frequently’: Pompeo

    "We hope that India will work with China to implement our consensus with concrete actions and jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border areas," Hua said.

    The Indian delegation was led by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, while the Chinese side was headed by the commander of the South Xinjiang military region Maj Gen Liu Lin.

    The Lt General-level talks took place days after implementation of the first phase of the disengagement process from the friction points.

    The PLA has already completed pulling back troops from Gogra, Hot Springs and Galwan Valley and significantly thinned down its presence in the ridgeline of Finger Four in the Pangong Tso area in the last one week as demanded by India.

    The Indian and Chinese armies were locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh since May 5. The tension escalated after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india china

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue