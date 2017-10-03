CSBC Bihar Constable Exam 2017: How to download duplicate admit card

The CSBC Bihar Constable Exam 2017 admit cards were released. Did you know that there is a way to get a duplicate admit card. This can be done between October 10 to 12 2017.

The candidates will have to submit a photocopy of the application confirmation page. The address of the Board to get the document is Central Selection Board (Constable Recruitment), Back Harding Road, Patna-800001.

Candidates should carry the admit card and a relevant photo ID like Aadhaar card or election card to avoid any last minute hassle. Thousands of candidates have applied for the exam that will be held to fill 9,900 posts in the Bihar police for both male and female.

How to download CSBC Admit Card 2017:

Go to csbc.bih.nic.in

Click on the word 'e-admit card' link from the link from homepage "Important Notice: Regarding downloading of e-Admit Card for Constable Examination."

You will be directed to a page with 'Download Admit Card for the Post of Police Constable'

Enter application number and date of birth there

Summit

Download your admit card from the next page open

Take a printout

